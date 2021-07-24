More migrants made their way through San Antonio airport, bus stations this week, DHS confirms

SAN ANTONIO – More migrants have made their way through the City of San Antonio this week, leading many to question why they’re here and where they’re going.

Dozens were seen at the San Antonio International Airport and at city Greyhound bus stations.

After migrants are processed, they’re taken to bus stations or airports to reunite with family in the U.S. as they wait for asylum court hearings, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The department issued this statement late Friday:

“The City of San Antonio has been in communication with the Department of Homeland Security regarding additional releases throughout South Texas. As a result of these releases, there has been an increase in migrants transiting San Antonio through the San Antonio Airport and Greyhound Bus Station. The Office of the Immigrant Liaison and the Department of Human Services are working closely with local nonprofit partners to provide a compassionate layover. Local nonprofit partners are seeking volunteer support services. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Interfaith Welcome Coalition at interfaithwelcomecoalition.org, Catholic Charities at ccaosa.org, and the San Antonio Food Bank at safoodbank.org.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the migrants were dropped off without notice earlier this week, but the city is asking to be notified if this happens again.

“Several dozen migrants were dropped off without notice. We asked them again to provide as much logistical head up as possible... Prior to that, it had been occurring, but with better coordination with FEMA officials, with ICE officials.”

We’ve reached out to the Interfaith Welcome Coalition, Catholic Charities and the San Antonio Food Bank for further details.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

