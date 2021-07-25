Partly Cloudy icon
Authorities ID woman fatally struck by vehicle while walking on street in Leon Valley

LVPD: Incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in residential area near Evers, Huebner roads

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Leon Valley last week has been identified.

Jynette Marie Gonzales died from her injuries at the scene, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

A Leon Valley Police Department sergeant said the incident happened around 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, in the 7200 block of Sulky Lane, near the intersection of Evers and Huebner Roads.

Police said Gonzales was walking when she was hit by a blue sedan.

The driver stopped to help her, officers said, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

LVPD is investigating the incident, and at this time it is unclear what charges, if any, the driver may be facing.

