This 9,886 square foot Terrell Hills home on sale for $3.3 million

Mediterranean-style estate has 7 bedrooms

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – A luxury $3.3 million home just hit the market in Terrell Hills.

The 7-bedroom estate at 620 Terrell Road has seven full bathrooms, four half bathrooms and is approximately 9,886 square feet.

The massive estate was built and designed by John Moss and includes the main house with four guest rooms, each equipped with its own en-suite bathroom. A separate guest casita includes two bedrooms and an additional private living room.

There’s also an oversized theatre room, temperature-controlled wine room and a custom-built gun vault.

620 Terrell Road. (Kuper Sotheby's International Realty)

The Mediterranean-style estate features a pool and an outdoor kitchen as well. Take a look at the video above and tour this Terrell Hills home.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

