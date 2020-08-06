Video gives inside look at historic 90-year-old Olmos Park mansion for sale

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – An Olmos Park mansion, described as a garden home, is on the market for the third time in its 90-year history.

The five-bedroom home with four full and two half-bathrooms sits on roughly three-quarters of an acre in Olmos Park, an enclave city within San Antonio with its own government, police force and city services.

The exact price of the multi-million dollar home listed as “The Robertson House” at 303 Devine Road isn’t public but the Phyllis Browning Company sent KSAT a video showcasing unique features about the listing.

Browning, the listing agent for the property, narrates the video giving insight into the history of the home.

“The architecture is Venetian, and this is truly a villa in Italy,” Browning says. “The only thing missing is the water in front of the house. Lake Como.”

The garden home was built in 1929, according to Browning, who noted that the property’s library ceiling is hand-painted.

According to the listing, the home was also featured in the 1930 issue of The Architectural Forum.

Tour the home in the video above.

Related Headlines:

$3 million dollar Terrell Hills mansion was originally built as wedding present

Take a virtual tour through Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio home

Video gives inside look at 12,000+ square foot Terrell Hills estate