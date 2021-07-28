Pinn Road detours continue in midst of SAWS project

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers who use Pinn Road near State Highway 151 are still dealing with some detours, as SAWS works on replacing sewer lines near Leon Creek.

The work came to a halt earlier this month after flash flooding swamped the area, but no major construction was damaged, according to SAWS.

The W1: Leon Creek project from Highway 151 to Highway 90 is well ahead of schedule, and the clean-up does not appear to have caused any long-term delays.

But the confusion remains for some drivers near the intersection of Pinn Road and Brownleaf Street, who were trying to access SH 151. Pinn Road is closed in the area, except for people trying to access the elementary school and local businesses.

“I wasn’t aware of it,” said Virginia Segovia, who doesn’t live in the area. “I have to go back the other way now. I don’t want to go through there.”

The project aims to replace roughly a mile and a half of sewer lines in the area. The project is expected to last into 2022 and had a budgeted cost of $17 million.

