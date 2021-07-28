San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing endangered teen last seen on the far West Side.

Police said 18-year-old Chloe Necole Allway was last seen in the 9000 block of Dugas Drive on Wednesday.

Officials said Allway has medical conditions that require her to take medication.

Allway is described by police as having black hair with brown eyes. She also has braces on the top and bottom of her teeth.

Allway was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with black pants, according to SAPD.

Anyone with information on Allway’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD Missing Persons at 210-207-7660.