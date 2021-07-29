Here are 6 music festivals within driving distance of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You may have missed some of the summer music festivals, but as the season nears an end, there’s still room for a few to make a day trip to in August and September.

These music festivals will be happening in cities across Texas, so there is no need for flight or train arrangements.

1. 9th Annual Conjunto Festival - Fort Worth, Aug. 8

The 9th Annual Cowtown Conjunto Festival will be on Aug. 8, starting at 1 p.m. at the Outdoor Plaza of Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. The festival grounds are located at 2520 Rodeo Plaza. Early bird tickets are $10, and tickets at the door are $15. Find more information here.

9th Annual Cowtown Conjunto Festival flyer for Billy Bob's Texas. (Billy Bob's Texas)

2. 4th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival - Dallas, Sept. 3-5

The fourth annual Riverfront Jazz Festival will take place over Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 3-5, at three different venues. The event will feature acts such as Erykah Badu, Dwele and Pete Escovedo. Find more information and the lineup here.

3. BIG Salsa Festival - Houston, Sept. 3-6

This four-day Houston music festival will showcase Latin music and dancers. There will be food, dance classes from BIG Houston, Latin dance parties and more to look forward to. BIG Salsa Festival will be held from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6. at the Westin Galleria Houston at 5060 West Alabama Street. Tickets range from $50 to $200. Find more information here.

4. Blended Austin - Austin, Sept. 10-11

Blended Austin is a two-day weekend wine and music event that will feature a 100-foot wine tent, wellness lounge, culinary stage and Maxim VIP lounge. There will be performances from Nelly, Kaskade, 3LAU and more artists. The festival will be from Sept. 10-11 at the Hartman Lawn at Long Center, located at 701 West Riverside Drive in Austin. Tickets range from $149 to $999. Find more information here.

Blended Austin lineup flyer. (Blended Austin)

5. Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival - Stephenville, Sept. 13-18

Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival is a week-long event for country singer/songwriters. It will be at Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville from Sept. 13-18. Ticket prices start at $28.98 for single-day admission. Find more information here.

6. Austin Music and Arts Festival - Pflugerville, Sept. 25-26

The Austin Music and Arts Festival will feature country performances from both Texas and national artists, including Holly Tucker, Anders Drerup and Jacob Bryant. The festival will happen from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 25-26 at Typhoon Texas Water Park in Pflugerville. Tickets for general admission are $10. Find more information here.

