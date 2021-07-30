Partly Cloudy icon
Bexar County fire marshal Labrador specializes in arson investigations, detection of accelerants

4-year-old Labrador named Roe is one of 10 dogs in Texas with ATF certification

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County Fire Marshal, Arson, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office recently unveiled a new vehicle to help keep it’s special K-9 Labrador named “Roe” safe during the Texas summer heat.

Roe is a 4-year-old Black Lab specially trained through an ATF program.

Roe’s specialty is the detection of accelerants. He is only one of 10 dogs in Texas with this particular certification, which is renewed every year.

Deputy Fire Marshal Tina Neely and Roe recently received a state-of-the-art K-9 vehicle that serves as their work platform.

It has special gear to assist in the de-contamination of Roe and his handler after scene investigations.

It also contains an air-conditioned area with water that Roe can stay in while Neely canvasses the scene before calling on the K-9 to assist.

Roe demonstrated his skills on KSAT’s GMSA at 9 on Friday morning. Watch the video in the player above to watch Roe in action.

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

