Bexar County fire marshal Labrador specializes in arson investigations, detection of accelerants

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office recently unveiled a new vehicle to help keep it’s special K-9 Labrador named “Roe” safe during the Texas summer heat.

Roe is a 4-year-old Black Lab specially trained through an ATF program.

Roe’s specialty is the detection of accelerants. He is only one of 10 dogs in Texas with this particular certification, which is renewed every year.

Deputy Fire Marshal Tina Neely and Roe recently received a state-of-the-art K-9 vehicle that serves as their work platform.

It has special gear to assist in the de-contamination of Roe and his handler after scene investigations.

It also contains an air-conditioned area with water that Roe can stay in while Neely canvasses the scene before calling on the K-9 to assist.

Roe demonstrated his skills on KSAT’s GMSA at 9 on Friday morning. Watch the video in the player above to watch Roe in action.