Man found with cuts, stab wounds not cooperating with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man found suffering from multiple cuts and stab wounds is reportedly not cooperating with police.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Sabinas Street, not far from West Martin Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the 41-year-old man with multiple cuts and stab wounds.

The victim told police it happened by a bridge, but officers found no signs of a crime scene.

Authorities said, however, they are not exactly sure who hurt him, as the man is not cooperating.

He was taken to a local hospital for his injury.