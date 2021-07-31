San Antonio police release body-cam footage of 18-year-old fatally shot by three officers

The San Antonio Police Department released body-cam footage of an incident that left an 18-year-old man fatally shot by three officers near a Family Dollar store after he allegedly came at them with a knife.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department released body-cam footage of an incident that left an 18-year-old man shot dead by three officers near a Family Dollar store after he allegedly came at them with a knife.

The dramatic video shows the officers open fire on the suspect. You can watch it by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised.

The incident happened on June 3 outside a Family Dollar store in the 2300 block of Castroville Road.

Two callers dialed 911 and told dispatchers that a man was standing outside of the store and had threatened them with weapons.

In the video released by SAPD, the caller is heard telling the dispatcher that the man had pointed the gun toward them while also being armed with a “really big knife” near his hip.

The caller gave police a description of the man and said he had been drinking a beer at the time of the incident.

Officers arrived and made contact with the man, later identified as 18-year-old Kolton Chavez.

Police told Chavez to “let them see his hands” before he dropped his backpack on the ground and pulled out a large knife from his waistband. He is then seen walking toward the officers.

Officers continued to shout commands like, “drop it bro” and “put it down.” All three officers had their guns pointed toward Chavez, who continued to move toward them while armed with the knife.

In the video, officers are seen backing away from Chavez to keep their distance. Moments later, Chavez is seen running toward the officers with the knife, prompting them to open fire.

In just a matter of seconds, the three officers gunned down Chavez in the parking lot.

Chavez was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. None of the officers were injured.

Investigators later determined the caller who made two 911 calls to dispatch was Chavez, and he described himself to officers.

SAPD Chief William McManus previously told KSAT the three officers involved were a 10-year veteran, a 14-year veteran and a rookie who had been with the department for one month.

All three officers were placed on administrative duty until the case is reviewed by the district attorney.

