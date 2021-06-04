18-year-old identified as person killed by 3 SAPD officers after he allegedly came at them with ‘10 inch blade’

More than half a dozen officers showed up at the scene in response to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – Kolton Mitchell Chavez, 18, has been identified as the person who was shot dead by three San Antonio police officers early Thursday morning after he allegedly came at them with a knife.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, Chavez was outside the Family Dollar store in the 2300 block of Castroville Road when he pulled a “10 inch blade” on officers and refused to drop it.

Officers were responding to an anonymous phone call reporting someone in the area holding a gun and a knife.

McManus previously stated that officers believed Chavez was the man the anonymous caller was referring to.

McManus also stated that officers were attempting to talk to the teen when he moved towards them with the knife in his hand.

According to a statement from McManus, the officers backed away from Chavez until they were approximately 50 yards away, but Chavez was still continuing towards the officers.

Police then fired at Chavez who was struck several times and taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting.

McManus identified the three officers who were involved as a 10-year veteran and 14-year veteran of the department and a rookie who has been with SAPD for one month.

All three officers will be routinely placed on administrative duty until the case is reviewed by the district attorney.

