SAPD searching for man who they say robbed store, forced clerk to activate $1K in gift cards

SAN ANTONIO – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a convenience store last month.

The robbery happened just after 6 a.m. on May 15 at a Valero store located in the 8100 block of Potranco Road, near West Military Drive.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, the man entered the store and told the clerk he had a firearm in his waistband.

He told the clerk to activate two Visa gift cards that are worth $500 each, the report said.

The man also allegedly stole $20 in quarters and cigarettes.

He then ran off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637), sent online or submitted via the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

