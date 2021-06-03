Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on access road of Highway 151, police say

A fatal hit and run happened around on the access road of Highway 151 near Wiseman Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the access road of Highway 151 early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on the access road of Highway 151 near Wiseman Boulevard on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, the unidentified woman was found deceased by a passerby sometime after the cash occurred.

Investigators say they do not have any witnesses to the crash. A description of the vehicle was not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.