SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek help in finding arson suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down an arson suspect.

The incident occurred May 3 around 2:20 a.m. at the Gillette Square Apartments in the 640 block of Gillette Bouelvard, not far from Commercial Avenue on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the man was using an ignitable liquid and was recorded on a security camera setting fire to a vehicle.

Investigators say they need help identifying and locating the man. At the time, he was seen wearing blue jeans, a grey backpack and was wearing a white jersey with an orange number “10”, police said.

Officers searched the area, but the person was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.