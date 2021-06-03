San Antonio police officers shoot, kill man reportedly armed with knife

Three police officers shot and killed a man with a knife while answering a call on the city’s West Side,SAPD Chief William McManus said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s police chief says officers had no choice but to shoot a man who threatened them with a knife early Thursday.

The man later died of his wounds at a hospital.

The deadly confrontation happened outside a Family Dollar store in the 2300 block of Castroville Road.

Police Chief William McManus says three officers responded to a call at that location around midnight for a disturbance involving someone who was armed with a gun and knife.

He was not able to say who placed the 911 call.

McManus says the officers encountered a man, who appeared to be the subject of the call, leaning against the side of the building.

He says as officers were attempting to talk with the man, he suddenly reached for a weapon.

“The man went into his backpack and pulled out a knife with about a ten inch blade on it and he started advancing toward the officers,” McManus said.

The officers attempted to back away from the man, retreating about 50 yards to the edge of the curb, he said.

McManus said the man refused orders to drop his knife and kept coming toward the officers, ultimately causing them to fire their guns.

All three officers fired shots, hitting the man in his upper body, he said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

McManus said the officers involved in the shooting include a rookie who has been with the department only a month, as well as two veterans. One of them has been with SAPD about ten years and the other has worked for the department for 14 years.

The shooting is still under investigation.