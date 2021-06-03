Ex-San Antonio city councilman arrested on prostitution charge, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A former District 10 councilman for the City of San Antonio was arrested on a prostitution charge, according to booking records.

Christopher “Chip” Haass, 43, was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after police say he agreed to pay a fee for a sex act with an undercover officer, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was arrested near South Presta Street and Stratford Court on the South Side.

His bond for the prostitution charge, a misdemeanor, was set at $750. Online jail records show he has since been released from jail.

Haass served as District 10 councilman in two terms from June 2003 to May 2007, under then-mayors Ed Garza and Phil Hardberger. He most recently worked to promote charter schools in the area.

Records show this week’s misdemeanor charge is the first arrest under Haass’s name in Bexar County.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ad

Read also: