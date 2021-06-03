SAPD: Pair shot while standing outside vehicle on city’s West Side

Two people were shot while standing outside a vehicle on Saunders Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 24000 block of Saunders Avenue, not far from South Zazamora Street and Buena Vista Street.

According to police, a man and a woman were standing outside a vehicle on Saunders Avenue when a woman drove up to them and started firing.

Police said the man was hit once in the leg by the gunfire and that the woman was struck in the chest. The woman drove to a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Interstate 37 near Cesar Chavez and the man drove to East Commerce and South Gevers Street where they both called for help, police said.

The man and woman were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.