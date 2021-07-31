This Texas interstate was named the deadliest road in the U.S., study finds

With some Texas roads seeing an increase in traffic fatalities this year, a new study says the state is also home to the deadliest road in the nation.

According to a study by Budget Direct, an auto insurance company, Interstate 45 in Texas was found to be the deadliest road in the U.S..

The interstate, which runs from Galveston through Houston and Dallas, has seen 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of roadway, according to the study.

Budget Direct says this is due to a combination of busy, urban stretches and driver complacency.

Harris County is even suing the Texas Department of Transportation to “prevent a planned $7 billion expansion of the road,” KSAT’s sister station KPRC reported.

The study used data from government websites and transport associations to find the deadliest road in each continent.

According to Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, the daily average of traffic fatalities in Texas is 10.7.

TxDOT reported 3,896 deaths on roadways in 2020 and 205,498 persons were injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes.

