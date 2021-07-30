Many San Antonio roadways will see lane closures due to construction, maintenance work this week

Construction closures to look out for this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The intersection of Alamo Ranch Parkway and Westwood Loop will be closed once again Friday night through Monday morning for bridge work. Crews are working on a project to improve traffic flow in the area and plan to add a new overpass bridge connecting westbound Alamo Ranch Parkway and Westwood Loop.

One lane of Loop 410 northbound at East Houston Street will be closed overnights from Friday to Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for barrier work. The northbound entrance ramp from East Houston Street will also be closed.

“Traffic can continue on northbound frontage road, turn around at Ackerman Road, and use northbound I-410 entrance ramp from westbound I-10,” according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Loop 1604, work crews will be installing signs this weekend from between U.S. 281 and Stone Oak Parkway, so there will be alternating lane closures. Work on 1604 on the Northwest Side will resume on Monday, with lane closures for barrier setting and other construction work.

Ad

TxDOT will also close the southbound lower level main lanes of I-35 through downtown San Antonio on Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday. One lane of the upper levels as well as two lanes of the eastbound I-10 ramp to I-35 southbound will be closed.

Finally, there will be various closures lane closures on Loop 410 on the East Side between I-10 and I-35 overnights from Sunday through Friday.

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.