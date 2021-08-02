Man flees NE Side apartment after woman is grazed by bullet, police say

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Austin Highway after receiving word of a person wounded.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the Oak Manor Apartments in the 2300 block of Austin Highway, not far from Walzem Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a woman at the apartment was grazed in the leg by a bullet when a man in his 20s dropped his gun.

Investigators say the man was playing with the gun prior to it going off. The man fled the scene, but was caught by officers just outside the apartment complex, police said.

The woman was treated by EMS for her injuries. Her name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, police said.