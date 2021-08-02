SAPD: Driver flees on foot after hitting 3 construction workers with vehicle

According to police, a male driver fled on foot after plowing through a construction area on I-35, hitting three construction workers and crashing his vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver after they crashed their vehicle into three construction workers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on I-35 southbound near the Alamo Broadway exit.

According to police, a male driver fled on foot after he plowed through a construction area and hit three construction workers before crashing his vehicle.

Police said two male construction workers were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with serious injuries and a woman was taken by EMS to a hospital with a broken leg.

At this time, police have not identified the male driver or given a description of the vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

SAPD also did not say why the crash occurred. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.