Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD: Driver flees on foot after hitting 3 construction workers with vehicle

Crash occurred around 1 a.m. on I-35 at Alamo Broadway exit

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: traffic, crash, San Antonio, I-35
According to police, a male driver fled on foot after plowing through a construction area on I-35, hitting three construction workers and crashing his vehicle.
According to police, a male driver fled on foot after plowing through a construction area on I-35, hitting three construction workers and crashing his vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver after they crashed their vehicle into three construction workers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on I-35 southbound near the Alamo Broadway exit.

According to police, a male driver fled on foot after he plowed through a construction area and hit three construction workers before crashing his vehicle.

Police said two male construction workers were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with serious injuries and a woman was taken by EMS to a hospital with a broken leg.

At this time, police have not identified the male driver or given a description of the vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

SAPD also did not say why the crash occurred. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

email

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email