Here are some tips to keep your home cool during summer without breaking the bank

A hot summer day is not the time you want you air conditioning to break down. And running it on overdrive all summer makes that even more likely to happen.

“Now that it’s summer, you want to make sure your AC is working, particularly if there is going to be a heat wave,” Bailey Carson, head of everyday services at Angie’s and a home care expert said. “Make sure that you check off your to-do list that is regular maintenance of your HVAC system. A pro can come in and find issues before they turn to real problems. They can also advise you on the efficiency of your unit and help you save money on your energy bills each month.”

A simple way to save some extra money on utilities without sacrificing your comfort is to simply keep blinds, shades and curtains closed throughout the day. They can act as an extra layer of insulation to keep the heat out and the AC in.

Also think about checking your air filter and clearing it if there are any leaves or debris blocking the way. These are simple ways to help make your home more energy efficient.

“You may want to consider adding ceiling fans into your home,” Bailey said. “They’re relatively inexpensive, add great air circulation, and are pretty low energy to run. And a quick tip: make sure they are set to run counterclockwise, this will help to push the cool air down, so you can really feel it.”

Weather stripping your doors and windows is another easy, inexpensive way to save energy and money during the warmer months. Weather stripping seals any air leaks that could be letting hot air in and cold air out. This can be a great DIY project or a simple task for a handyman.

“The average lifespan of an AC unit is about 15-20 years, so if it’s been a long time since yours was installed, you may want to consider a replacement or an upgrade. This will be a big cost upfront, however, more modern systems are more efficient and are likely to save you money on your monthly utility bills,” Bailey said.

If you’re not ready to upgrade your whole system, consider at least upgrading your thermostat. A new digital thermostat will provide more accurate readings on your home’s temperature, which means it can regulate the temperature more efficiently.