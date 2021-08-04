2 men in critical condition, suspect sought after shooting outside South Side home, San Antonio police say

2 people injured in South Side shooting by man on bicycle, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are in critical condition after being shot while sitting on a porch at a South Side home, and officers are searching for the gunman, who was last seen on a bike, San Antonio police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Parchman, near South Flores Street.

Two men were sitting on the porch when a man on a bicycle pulled up and asked for money, according to officers. When the men denied him the money, the man on the bike demanded they hand over cash and pulled out a gun, police say.

Officers said the man fired multiple rounds at the men and were hit several times by gunfire.

The suspect fled northeast, but police said they hadn’t been able to locate him.

Both victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, according to SAPD. Police reported no other injuries.

Officers said family members did not recognize the man and are unsure if there is a connection between the suspect and the victims.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.