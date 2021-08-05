San Antonio Food Bank in critical need of volunteers to help migrants traveling through the city

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is in critical need of volunteers to help migrants traveling through San Antonio to get to their host families.

Spanish speakers are especially needed during this humanitarian effort.

Volunteers would be dispatched to where help is needed, including distributing meals and blankets to the migrants.

The city of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services is coordinating with the San Antonio Food Bank. They need volunteers to fill shifts daily.

The shifts are during the following times:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Anyone who would like to volunteer with the San Antonio Food Bank can sign up by clicking here.