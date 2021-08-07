SAPD investigates pair of shootings including one outside bar on Broadway

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a pair of shootings that landed two men in the hospital.

The first shooting was reported just after midnight in the 3500 block of Lake Tahoe Street on the East Side. Police said a 28 year old man was shot in the legs. The victim told officers he did not know who shot him. He was transported to SAMMC for further treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police at the scene said the possible shooter may have been driving down the street and opened fire. At least 18 shell casings were found on the street. Police said there were no suspects as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

A few hours after the first shooting, SAPD officers responded to a shooting outside a bar on Broadway.

Shots were fired after a fight at Bentley’s Bar, police said. The fight started inside and moved outdoors and a man was shot twice. He was transported to the hospital for treatment while the shooter fled the scene.

Police have not announced any further details in this case.