SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman was fatally struck by a train late Friday night on the South Side.

The woman is believed to be in her 30s. Police said they responded to the incident just before midnight in the 1400 block of West Hutchins Place.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Union Pacific and SAPD are investigating what led to the fatal accident and have not released any further details.