1 person killed in apartment fire on Northwest Side, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following an early morning apartment fire on the city’s Northwest Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday.

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. at the Fredd Townhome Apartments in the 9200 block of Dartbrook Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road and the Medical Center area.

According to a battalion chief with the San Antonio Fire Department, one person was killed as a result of the fire. The fire started in the kitchen area of the apartment and quickly spread, fire officials said.

Seven units of the apartment complex were evacuated and four units sustained smoke damage. Firefighters were able to put out the fire without injury.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call. The name and age of the person killed have not been released.

