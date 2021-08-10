Man dies from gunshot wound following Southeast Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of East Southcross Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Highway 281 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was shot in the face and managed to drive to a Dollar General where he called for help. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said they don’t have much to go on, and don’t exactly know what led up to the shooting. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.