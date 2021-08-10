Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

These stores have updated mask their mask policies in response to new CDC guidelines

Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, McDonalds and more returning mask restrictions

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Walmart employees wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy of Walmart)

SAN ANTONIO – Some major retailers are reverting back to pandemic policies by requiring employees to wear masks inside their stores and strongly recommending mask-wearing for customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated recommendations for mask-wearing on July 27 and stated that everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status, to help maximize protection against the new and more contagious delta variant.

Locally, Metro Health has also recommended that people wear masks indoors, including those who are fully vaccinated, which is in line with the CDC guidelines.

Here are some major retailers in the San Antonio area that have updated mask policies:

  • Home Depot - All associates are required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccine status.
  • Lowe’s - All associates are required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccine status.
  • McDonald’s - The fast-food chain is asking all customers to wear a mask, according to the website.
  • Starbucks - All associates are required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccine status.
  • Target - All associates are required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccine status.
  • Walmart - All associates are required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccine status.

While most of these retailers are requiring that employees wear masks in stores, they are not requiring customers to wear them, with the exception of McDonald’s. Instead, they all have similar verbiage on their respective websites recommending customers wear masks.

San Antonio-based H-E-B has not yet updated its mask policy in the wake of the delta variant surge or the CDC guidelines.

The last policy update for mask-wearing at the Texas grocer was made June 9 and states that masks are optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors and customers inside stores.

San Antonio’s Metro Health recently advised people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status.

The policy changes come amid a surge of COVID-19 infections that have pushed hospitals to the limit across the state and as schools return to campus for the fall semester.

