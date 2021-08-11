Have you seen this man? San Marcos police say he broke into a food truck

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department needs your help identifying a man who broke into a food truck on Aug. 6.
Police said the burglary happened at El Patroncito food truck, located at 1001 Highway 80 in San Marcos.
According to officers, the man used a crowbar to pry open the back door.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cormier at 512-754-2288 or email ccormier@sanmarcostx.gov.
More on KSAT:
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for fugitive with active warrants totaling a $7M bond
SAFD: Camera captured man set American flag outside home on fire, watch flames spread