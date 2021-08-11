Have you seen this man? San Marcos police say he broke into a food truck

San Marcos Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a food truck August 6.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department needs your help identifying a man who broke into a food truck on Aug. 6.

Police said the burglary happened at El Patroncito food truck, located at 1001 Highway 80 in San Marcos.

According to officers, the man used a crowbar to pry open the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cormier at 512-754-2288 or email ccormier@sanmarcostx.gov.

