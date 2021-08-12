City of San Antonio to host children’s town hall on COVID-19; kids asked to submit questions

Desks are spaced out in a classroom at Ott Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in San Antonio. The arrows on the floor indicate the direction for students to walk to control the flow of traffic through the classroom.

SAN ANTONIO – Children will have a chance to ask questions about COVID-19 and vaccines during a virtual town hall on Friday, Aug. 20.

The City of San Antonio will host the town hall as kids head back to school amid a virus surge and a battle over mask mandates in the classrooms.

“In these uncertain times, we know children have many questions about the pandemic and how it’s changed their lives,” Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob said. “I’m looking forward to hearing from kids in our community as we help them as well as their family members navigate the start of the school year.”

The school year has started for many students already, but some head back to class in the coming weeks.

This week, a Bexar County Civil District Court Judge granted San Antonio and Bexar County’s request for a temporary restraining order against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates in schools.

That led to Metro Health issuing a health directive that mandates masks in schools. The universal indoor mask mandate applies to all public schools from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

With major changes in one week alone, children may have questions about what these mandates mean for them.

Parents are encouraged to submit their children’s questions by email or provide a 10-second video. With parental consent, submissions can be sent to michelle.martinez@sanantonio.gov by noon Friday, Aug. 13.

The town hall will be aired at noon Friday, Aug. 20 and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The virtual event will include Jacob, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Methodist Children’s Hospital pediatric emergency room physician Dr. Whitney Schwarz.

For more information, click here.

