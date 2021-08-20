Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Temporary mask mandate issued for NEISD after district holds emergency meeting

Mandate goes into effect Monday, Aug. 23

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: Back To School, education, NEISD, coronavirus, KSATKids
NEISD has issued a temporary mask mandate following an emergency board meeting.
NEISD has issued a temporary mask mandate following an emergency board meeting. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A temporary mask mandate has been issued for the North East Independent School District beginning Monday following an emergency board meeting held on Thursday night.

The mask mandate goes into effect Aug. 23 and applies to people at “all NEISD campuses, school buses, and facilities while indoors”, a Facebook post from the district said.

The emergency school board meeting consisted of a district presentation, a proposal, and 151 people who signed up for public comment.

“Every child under the age of 12 is not eligible to be vaccinated right now, they’re relying on the mask to protect them,” a concerned parent said during the meeting.

According to the district’s assistant director of health services, the delta COVID-19 variant is likely to spread to five to nine people with just one infected person. The presentation showed that although the numbers are early, right now, elementary classrooms are having the majority of cases.

“There are at least six students in one third grade classroom at home right now fighting this virus,” another parent speaking at the meeting said.

Metro Health previously issued a directive that requires indoor masking at public schools after a Bexar County Civil District Court Judge granted the city and Bexar County’s request for a temporary restraining order against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Another of the city’s major school districts, San Antonio ISD, issued a mask mandate on Monday. In addition, staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 15. Northside ISD, the area’s largest school district, also approved temporary mask mandate due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bexar County.

“We are not free if parents do not have the ability to make informed decisions concerning our children’s health,” another parent said.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter