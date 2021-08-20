Temporary mask mandate issued for NEISD after district holds emergency meeting

SAN ANTONIO – A temporary mask mandate has been issued for the North East Independent School District beginning Monday following an emergency board meeting held on Thursday night.

The mask mandate goes into effect Aug. 23 and applies to people at “all NEISD campuses, school buses, and facilities while indoors”, a Facebook post from the district said.

The emergency school board meeting consisted of a district presentation, a proposal, and 151 people who signed up for public comment.

“Every child under the age of 12 is not eligible to be vaccinated right now, they’re relying on the mask to protect them,” a concerned parent said during the meeting.

According to the district’s assistant director of health services, the delta COVID-19 variant is likely to spread to five to nine people with just one infected person. The presentation showed that although the numbers are early, right now, elementary classrooms are having the majority of cases.

“There are at least six students in one third grade classroom at home right now fighting this virus,” another parent speaking at the meeting said.

Metro Health previously issued a directive that requires indoor masking at public schools after a Bexar County Civil District Court Judge granted the city and Bexar County’s request for a temporary restraining order against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Another of the city’s major school districts, San Antonio ISD, issued a mask mandate on Monday. In addition, staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 15. Northside ISD, the area’s largest school district, also approved temporary mask mandate due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bexar County.

“We are not free if parents do not have the ability to make informed decisions concerning our children’s health,” another parent said.