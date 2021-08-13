San Antonio hospitals say employees threatened by patients, families amid COVID-19 surge

San Antonio – A recent surge in COVID-19 cases is putting stress not only on San Antonio hospitals, but also on the staff whose calling is to help those in need.

Some of the stress is coming from families and patients who are frustrated about limited visitation, longer wait times and mask policies in place. Some are taking it out on healthcare workers and are even making threats.

“The patient was upset because he had to wait and he became hostile as his mom became hostile,” said Tommye Austin, chief nurse executive at University Health.

James McCurley, the chief nursing executive at Methodist Health Care, shared their hospital’s experience during Thursday’s city briefing.

“Our staff have been cursed, screamed at, threatened with bodily harm and even had knives pulled on them. We’ve had to increase our security and actually called on our SAPD for very disruptive cases,” McCurley said.

McCurley said staff is emotionally, physically and spiritually drained.

Ad

“The nurse is dealing with compassion fatigue because we’ve been dealing with this for over 18 months,” Austin said.

Kristen Lemus, the chief nurse executive of Baptist Health System, said their issues surround visitors not wanting to wear masks.

“We’ve been extremely busy with COVID patients over the last four weeks. And I think that tensions are high,” Lemus said.

“Please, when you come into our hospitals, be kind, be respectful,” McCurley said.

More on KSAT: