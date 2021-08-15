Animal Care Services to host emergency adoption event Aug. 16-22

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is hosting an emergency adoption event this week in hopes of relieving the overcrowding at the shelter.

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, all large dogs over 40 pounds and dogs over seven years old will have an adoption fee of $25, the shelter said in a release.

ACS said they will also reduce adoption fees for cats over six-months-old to $5.

All pets adopted from the shelter will be sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.

Appointments are not required but are recommended as walk-in space is limited and the shelter does not place holds on the animals.

The event will run until Aug. 22 and you can visit the shelter at 4710 State Highway 151.

For more info on adoption and hours of operation for ACS, visit the ACS website.

