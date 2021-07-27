Here are some tips to pet-proof your home

This past year, a lot of people brought home new pets or moved with their pets in tow, and not everyone thought about how to pet-proof their homes.

But, there are ways to protect your new pets while also keeping your home looking new.

“Pets are such a wonderful addition to the family,” Bailey Carson, a home expert from Angi, says.

“There are a few things that you can do to make sure that your home is a safe and happy place for them.”

Giving your pet more space to explore is great, but there are some benefits to containing them as well.

Crates and baby gates can help create a pet-friendly area, where you can add water, toys and a comfortable place to lie down. Make sure this area is clear of hazardous materials, food, medications and personal items they could end up destroying.

“Get in the habit of putting away potentially dangerous items, things like wires, sharp objects, choking hazards, poisonous items, or other things that could cause your pet harm. Also, if you have a larger pet, consider securing furniture that’s close to the wall so that it can’t topple over during playtime,” Carson says.

Plants and flowers are a great way to add life to your home and garden, but now that you have a pet, you should be aware of which ones are dangerous if eaten. For example, lilies are really dangerous for cats, and dracaena, aloe vera, hibiscus and jade are examples of off-limit plants for both cats and dogs.

Carson says, “If you’re doing any renovations, one thing to consider with pets is flooring. You want to make sure that you use a material that can handle whatever muddy paws it sees. Vinyl and laminate are great options for this reason, as they’re scratch-resistant. Also, consider finishes and textures that will hide any pet damage.”

Finally, make sure you know how to clean and protect any flooring, new or old.

Have the right cleaners on hand for your floors and furniture.

It’s also a good idea to get in the habit of closing bathroom and laundry room doors so your pets don’t drink from the toilet or end up stuck in the washer or dryer.