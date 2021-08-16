Partly Cloudy icon
Authorities looking for suspects who fired gunshots at Northeast Side home

Incident occurred Aug. 10 around 3:20 p.m. in 4700 block of Highland Farm

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Highland Farm shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for firing several gunshots in the direction of a Northeast Side home.

The incident occurred Aug. 10 around 3:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of Highland Farm, not far from North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle (seen above) got out and fired several shots at the victim’s home.  SAPD said the shooter then got into the backseat of the vehicle, which was then driven away by the male pictured in the basketball jersey.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

