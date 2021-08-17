San Antonio police seek culprit in shooting on far North Side

Authorities are searching for a man who fired shots at a car driving away from the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who fired a gun at a couple in a vehicle earlier this month.

According to SAPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug 2 on the far North Side in the 18300 block of Tuscany Stone.

Police said suspect flagged down a man and a woman, both 29, and asked them to stop their vehicle next to where his was parked. Then, police said, he brandished a handgun. As the couple drove away, the suspect fired several shots at the vehicle.

The suspect was dressed in black with a gold necklace, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

RELATED