SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in South Side fatal hit-and-run

Christine Elix, 51, was killed in a hit-and-run on Roosevelt Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s South Side.

The incident occurred July 28 around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from South St. Mary’s Street and Roosevelt Park.

According to police, Christine Elix, 51, was hit by a white Dodge Charger and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid. Elix was taken to an area hospital by EMS, where she later died.

SAPD said the suspect vehicle should have damage to the right front side.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.