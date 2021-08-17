Texas school districts to quarantine for two weeks amid COVID-19 surge

IRAAN, Texas – As the battle to mandate masks in Texas schools continues, one school district has decided to quarantine for two weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District, located a little over an hour outside of Midland, Texas, announced on Monday it would be closing down schools and quarantining for two weeks.

The district announced schools would close on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and would not reopen until Aug. 30.

“ISISD trustees have made the decision, in close consultation with local health authorities, to participate in a deliberate and concrete effort to stop the rising COVID-19 cases in the area, as well as to ensure that we have enough staff to appropriately run our schools and educate our children with a high level of excellence,” the district said in a Facebook post Monday.

The district said there will not be virtual or remote learning during the two weeks, and it will still meet the required 75,600 instructional minutes despite the closing.

Students and staff are asked to only quarantine with immediate family and should not be hanging out in the community or with friends.

