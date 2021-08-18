Cloudy icon
Man hit, killed by SUV while trying to cross NE Side highway

Incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on I-35 SB near O’Connor Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a sport utility vehicle while trying to cross a Northeast Side highway early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 southbound near O’Connor Road.

The driver of a black SUV was traveling southbound when a man tried to cross the highway.

The man walked into the path of the SUV and was struck, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified or given an age of the man, pending notification to next of kin.

The driver of the SUV did stop to render aid. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

