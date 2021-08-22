Here are the top home features buyers are looking for in today’s market

Survey says these are the top home features buyers are looking for in today’s market

Thinking about selling your house? If so, there are a number of features that buyers are looking for in today’s housing market.

When it comes to making sure your house sells as quickly as possible, financial website Kiplinger recently looked at 15 features buyers want.

They range from small DIY projects to others that may require the help of contractors.

Among the popular improvements you can make -- ceiling fans.

The fans can run anywhere from under $100 to a couple thousand. And, there are additional costs of having them installed.

But, almost 90% of home buyers want the feature, according to a recent survey.

Other attractive features are patios and exterior lighting systems.

Ad

A walk-in pantry and a laundry room also rank high on the list of desired features. Storage space in the garage is something house hunters are looking for as well.

Real estate professionals said setting aside space and keeping it organized can add to the appeal of your house.

To check out the full report from Kiplinger, click here.