State Sen. Jose Menendez sheds light on family’s frightening COVID-19 journey

SAN ANTONIO – Texas State Senator for District 26 Jose Menendez is crediting the COVID-19 vaccine for likely saving his life after he and his family had worrisome bouts with the virus over the last few weeks.

The senator took to Twitter Sunday night, giving thanks for the support his family has received during their illnesses, while also warning others to take the virus seriously.

About two weeks ago, Sen. Menendez announced his 14-month-old granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19 after spiking a fever and taking a trip to an emergency room. Just days later, the senator and other members of his family also turned up positive.

Video sharing our family’s #COVID19 experience & thank you all for the tremendous outpouring of prayers, well wishes & support! It’s been a rough 16 days & your kindness & support have been overwhelming! Such a blessing to be part of a loving community! We love you all! #txlege pic.twitter.com/YIeAYNbpUj — José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) August 23, 2021

“Our beautiful granddaughter Adelisa was brought to our home on a Friday evening and spiked a fever,” Sen. Menendez said in a video on social media. “So we took her to the emergency room. They swabbed her for COVID and unfortunately, we didn’t get the results until Saturday evening, which by that time, it was too late for us to have avoided exposure.”

Just a few days later, Sen. Menendez, his mother-in-law and another family member also tested positive for the virus. He said the good news was his other family members had little to no symptoms, and he himself is fully vaccinated.

Adelisa had high fevers and congestion, but by the following week, “she looked great,” according to Sen. Menendez.

Over the last 14 months we have been blessed to watch our beautiful granddaughter, Adelisa, blossom into a tremendous... Posted by Jose Menendez on Sunday, August 8, 2021

The senator added that his bout with the virus wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, but he believes the vaccine could have very well saved his life.

“What I will tell you is that this COVID is nothing to play with. I, unfortunately, suffered very high fevers, chills, uncontrollably shaking, difficulty breathing, difficulty avoiding severe congestion, tightness of your chest. I believe that had I not been vaccinated, I’d probably either be in an ICU or I may not even be here,” Sen. Menendez said.

As the delta variant continues to sweep across the state of Texas and the nation, Sen. Menendez said it’s the best time for everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine to help mitigate the virus’s spread.

“The point of this is that we need to protect everyone who can’t protect themselves,” Sen. Menendez said. “Let’s all wear a mask in public and stop the spread of this cruel and evil disease. Especially when those children 12 and under who can’t be vaccinated who are at risk... Take it from someone who has gone through it. You don’t want to mess with this thing.”

