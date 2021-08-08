State Sen. Jose Menendez confirms his granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19

San Antonio – Texas State Senator for District 26 Jose Menendez announced in a Facebook post Sunday that his 14-month-old granddaughter, Adelisa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Menendez said everyone in his family except Adelisa had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but she tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

In the post, Menendez said. “As I ask myself how this could have been prevented, I know that I have to use every means possible to help others so I’m starting here by asking everyone that can be vaccinated to do so and if you can’t for whatever reason take every precautionary step to not spread this horrible virus!”

Menendez said that if people don’t get vaccinated, more children will be put at risk for contracting the virus.

Currently, only those above the age of 12 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know that many have lost loved ones and we hold you close in our thoughts and prayers but I beg everyone to please help us get this d*** COVID spread under control. If not for yourselves, do it for all of the children who can’t protect themselves,” Menendez said

Mendez and his family said they are quarantining while taking care of Adelisa and each other.