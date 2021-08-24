Alamo Colleges District to forgive student loan debt for eligible students in response to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Colleges District will be forgiving student loan debt for eligible students in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, district officials said it will be forgiving balances that were acquired from March 23, 2020 to June 8, 2021.

The balances will be paid in full using federal funds provided to the college district for COVID-19 emergency aid.

Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores said the past year has been difficult for students and he hopes the funding will be able to help students and their families.

“Our entire Alamo Colleges District family has demonstrated great resilience over the last 18 months. With the support of this federal emergency aid, our goal is to remove any barriers that may be keeping students from continuing their pursuit of higher education and a brighter future,” Flores said.

Alamo College District has over 98,000 students enrolled among its five colleges.

