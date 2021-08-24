Risk of children swallowing high-powered magnet balls leads to recall

Magnet balls recalled

SAN ANTONIO – High-powered magnet ball sets may be a novelty item or interesting desk toy for adults, but they can be dangerous and even deadly in the hands and mouths of curious children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission forced a recall of 10 million small super-strong magnets sold under Zen Magnets and Neoballs.

Children tend to put objects in their mouths, and if these are swallowed, the magnets can attract, perforating, twisting or blocking the intestine.

According to federal regulators, the company has reports of two children undergoing surgery to remove the magnets and parts of their intestines and bowels after ingesting the magnets. Another toddler died after swallowing similar magnets, not from this company.

Owners can contact Zen for a full refund. For more information, visit CPSC.gov.

Infant bath seat recalled

An infant bath seat sold on Amazon has been recalled because of a drowning risk.

Ad

The seat does not meet government safety standards for stability and may tip over, according to the CPSC. Parents should stop using it and contact the importer, Frieyss, for a refund.

Bath seat or not, babies should never be left unattended in the tub.

Breathing machines recalled

Millions of devices used by sleep apnea patients have been recalled. Philips Respironics announced the recall of certain CPAP, BiPAP and ventilators. The foam may break down and release irritating, harmful, or cancer-causing particles and gases, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

For more information and to see which devices are included in the recall, click here.

Philips is making replacements. In the meantime, users are urged to check with their health care provider on whether they should continue to use their devices.

Ad

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Pet food recalled after products potentially contaminated with mold toxins, FDA announces