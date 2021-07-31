Pet food recalled after products potentially contaminated with mold toxins, FDA announces

These are the Thanksgiving foods that are safe for your dog to eat

A pet food distributor announced Thursday that it is voluntarily recalling some of its dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin.

Sunshine Mills Inc. said Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus, a fungus, but it can harmful to animals if consumed in large amounts.

Some of the brands affected include Triumph Wild Spirit, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Elm Pet Foods and Heart to Tail Pure Being.

Sunshine Mills said the products were distributed throughout the U.S.

According to the federal Food and Drug Administration, “Pets that have consumed any of the above recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.”

So far, no health effects have been reported due to the dog food, Sunshine Mills said.

For the full list of recalled products, you can visit the FDA’s website.

