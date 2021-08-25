Massive 2,778-acre ranch just north of San Antonio sold after just 45 days on the market

Massive 2,778-acre ranch just north of San Antonio for sale for $43 million

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – After just a month and a half on the market, a sprawling 2,778-acre ranch 15 miles northwest of San Antonio has sold.

Geronimo Springs Ranch sits on parts of Bandera, Bexar and Medina counties and was listed for $43 million.

According to the San Antonio Business Journal, the ranch went to a buyer who “hopes to keep it as a family legacy ranch.”

There are waterfalls, valleys, cave systems and exotic wildlife on the ranch, including sika, fallow and aoudad sheep.

There’s also a large population of whitetail deer and Rio Grande turkey in addition to several lakes that are great for fishing, according to the real estate listing.

The ranch is also home to the headwaters of San Geronimo Creek, several naturally occurring springs and comes with yearly pumping rights from the creek.

Formerly a working cattle ranch, Geronimo Springs Ranch was purchased in the 1930s as part of Charles Armand Schreiner, Jr.’s ranching empire, according to the listing. Schreiner’s granddaughter, Kitty West Nelson Ferguson inherited the ranch in the 1980s.

The ranch has a road system that allows easy access to almost every corner of the property and a 30-foot natural waterfall cascades from the Upper Lake to the Lower Lake which is believed to be around 15 feet deep, the listing states.

Robert Dullnig of Dullnig Ranches at Kuper Sotheby’s had the listing.

