Woman shot twice in car on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot twice while waiting in her parked car on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive on Wednesday night.

Police say a man in his late 20s wearing all black went up to the woman’s car and shot inside a few times, hitting the woman twice.

The woman was shot in the upper torso and shoulder area, according to San Antonio police.

The shooter escaped on foot to a nearby neighborhood, which police say they are searching.

Emergency medical services rushed the woman to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, but her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers said the woman claimed not to know the man who shot her.

KSAT will update this story with new information as it becomes available.