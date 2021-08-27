Donations needed for Afghan refugees and host families

SAN ANTONIO – According to the Center for Refugee Services, San Antonio has recently welcomed 600 Afghan refugees with more expected. Due to the high volume of clients, the organization is asking for monetary donations or gift cards and new items to help the families.

The center’s executive director, Margaret Constantino, said they are in emergency mode and need the community’s help. New items are needed as Center for Refugee Services does not have the time nor the volunteers needed to sort through the used donations.

Distribution of new items will begin on Monday to help Afghan refugees.

New items needed to help Afghan refugees and host families include:

Twin blankets

Towels

Wash cloths

Pillows

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper

Toiletry items

Disposable face masks

For the latest information and donation stations to help Afghan refugee families, click here.

To make a monetary donation, click here.