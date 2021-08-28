Here are some healthy habits doctors say are worth adding to your lifestyle

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Adopting a healthy lifestyle isn’t always easy, even for doctors! But after years of seeing what they see, dealing with patients day after day, there are some habits that the experts consider off-limits.

Checking hearts, bodies, and minds. On average, doctors see 20 patients a day. And after all of this, we asked doctors what lessons they learned.

First up is smoking. It’s a major cause of cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, and more. Another no-no is eating processed meats. Consuming 50 grams of processed meat daily increases the risk of pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, and overall cancer mortality.

Dr. Jose Santana, MD, an internal medicine specialist said, “You have to have a well-balanced meal program that is not too high for example in carbohydrates, that is not too high in fats, but rather something that is well balanced where there are plenty of natural foods, plenty of vegetables.”

Many docs also say no to table salt. On average, adults eat more than double the amount of sodium they should. Soda is a drink that many doctors will turn down. Not only can it accelerate weight gain, but a study also showed those who drank soda were 30% more likely to suffer depression.

The acids in soft drinks can also lead to tooth erosion. And speaking of teeth, many dentists say they would never chew on ice.

“Chomping on ice will crack teeth and we see a lot of people that you know that bite down on things they shouldn’t. We really do see people open beer bottles with their teeth,” explained Larry Lieberman, DDS.

Docs also say stay away from artificially colored foods. They contain compounds that are linked to cancer and ADHD.

